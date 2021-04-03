Tanzania: Hopes, Fears On Lake Tanganyika Fishing

Kigoma — Stakeholders in Lake Tanganyika fishing have outlined challenges that negatively affect prosperity of the fisheries value chain.

Stakeholders in this case are fishermen, processors, and traders - including exporters

The challenges include lack of a fish laboratory, drying and storage facilities in the place;, as well as inadequate finance.

Other drawbacks are the stealing of fishing equipment; unreliable market; poor fishing policies and regulatory frameworks, as well as lack of proper fishing-related education.

The foregoing was revealed during a recent visit of Lake Tanganyika by journalists out to learn fisheries' value chain activities ahead of the implementation of the five-year fishing project for the African, Caribbean and Pacific areas (FISH4ACP).

The €40 million project is being implemented by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (Fao) in 12 countries, including Zambia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Gambia in Africa; Guiana and South Dominica Republic in the Caribbean.