Tanzania: Tma to Issue Final Report On Weather

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) plans to release its final report on a project seeking to ensure delivery and improvement of weather and climate services in Africa, a project that ended last month.

In Tanzania, the Weather and Climate Information Services for Africa (WISER) project was implemented in Tanga, Simiyu, Manyara and Dodoma regions.

It focused on making a change in quality, accessibility and use of weather and climate information services at all levels of decision-making for sustainable development in Africa.

TMA weather forecast expert Alfred Kondowe made the remarks yesterday at media training to brief journalists on weather, climate, numerical weather prediction and WISER overview.

He said similar projects were implemented in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and enabled Tanzania to improve weather forecast infrastructure and strengthen awareness to community in the respective regions by over 90 percent. "From the time we started implementing the project in 2018, we have witnessed a big achievement in terms of community awareness and availability of weather forecast information," he said. Community radios that offer weather bulletins rose from 20 to 43.

To strengthened weather and climate information dissemination channels in agriculture, marine transport, disaster management, water and energy sectors they will continue to collaborate with different sectors.

TMA director general Agnes Kijazi said the government has made a vital contribution by improving weather infrastructure that has enabled TMA to offer quality weather prediction to the public.

She noted that to honor the late President John Magufuli they will continue to improve their work and urged media organizations to write impact-based stories.