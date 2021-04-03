Tanzania: Economists, Businessmen Praise Tanzania President Samia

Dar/Dodoma — Economists and businessmen in Tanzania said yesterday that President Samia Suluhu Hassan's address to the nation on Thursday was full of hope.

They noted that the private sector, if well supervised, would get strengthened and the number of taxpayers would increase as well.

President Hassan addressed the nation after swearing-in some ministers and deputy ministers.

The head of state used that opportunity to direct the Finance and Planning ministry to ensure it sought new avenues of revenue collections and create more taxpayers so that revenue collections could reach Sh2 trillion per month.

The President said the habit of using excessive power in revenue collections was killing many businesses in the country and forcing some businessmen to move to neighbouring countries, where they opened businesses.

On June 7, 2019, the Fifth Phase President, the late John Magufuli, led the meeting of his government and businessmen, whom he gave the chance of mentioning the challenges they were facing in doing their businesses.