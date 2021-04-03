Namibia: 'Veterans Will Not Allow Geingob to Be Removed By Force'

3 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

THE president of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans Association (NNLVA), Ben Shikongo, says president Hage Geingob should be allowed to finish his second term as head of state.

Shikongo made this remark at Enghandja village during the commemoration of the battle of Enghandja held on Friday.

According to Shikongo, those who are trying to unseat the president will not succeed.

"Fighting for positions will not take us anywhere. It doesn't work. I don't want to talk about those who have already abandoned their party. All of us cannot be presidents," he said.

He added: "If you think a particular leader or the president is not good, why did you vote for him? You voted for him, now you want to remove him? It won't happen. Over our dead bodies. We still have energy."

Shikongo said that the government should take of war veterans and the parents of PLAN soldiers who died during the liberation struggle.

He alleged that some people who served in the South African army are now getting benefits meant for war veterans, while those who suffered for freedom are not benefitting.

