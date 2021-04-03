Namibia: Plan Fighters in Unmarked Graves

Three People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) soldiers killed on 2 April 1989 in the Ohangwena region are still lying in unmarked graves.

Deputy minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Daniel Kashikola and a group of former Plan fighters visited the graves of the soldiers at the village of Enghandja on Friday.

Kashikola said the soldiers' remains would be given a dignified reburial.

"There are quite a number of graves throughout the region that are marked. There were so many people that have sacrificed their lives [...] it's not yet known how many graves are there scattered around the bushes," he said.

Kashikola said about 10 Swapo soldiers were killed at the village, but only three were buried at Enghandja.

Scores of Plan combatants were killed in clashes with South African Defence Force soldiers at the beginning of April 1989, at the start of the United Nations-supervised period that led to Namibia's independence in March 1990. The deadly clashes took place at a time when the forces of both sides were supposed to be confined to bases in compliance with negotiations linked to the implementation of the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 435 on Namibia's independence process.