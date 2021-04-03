Namibia: SAN Told to Stop Depending On Handouts

3 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

OHANGWENA governor Walde Ndevashiya has urged members of the San community to do away with the culture of depending on others for assistance and aid.

Ndevashiya said this at the official handover of 10 shacks to 17 families at Onakalunga village in the Omundaungilo constituency of the Ohangwena region.

The shacks built by Ombaye Fishing were handed over by deputy minister of marginalised communities, Royal /Ui/o/oo, who is also one of the directors of the company.

"That thing of you depending on handouts from other people should come to an end or you being at the cuca shops and doing odd jobs for money should stop," he said.

"I want to see nurses and doctors from the San community of Onakalunga. Why don't you send kids to school?"

Speaking at the same event, /Ui/o/oo said the building of the houses means the dignity of the San people of Onakalunga has been restored.

"To the community and recipients of these houses, remember that they are your property and do ensure that you take full responsibility in maintaining them with pride; equally so, remember that you are human beings deserving of respect, dignity, social protection and equal opportunities," he said.

He further urged the San to exploit opportunities to educate their children.

"Education will set you on par with the rest of the nation. Use education as a vehicle to empower yourselves," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.