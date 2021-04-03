Namibia: SAN Told to Stop Depending On Handouts

OHANGWENA governor Walde Ndevashiya has urged members of the San community to do away with the culture of depending on others for assistance and aid.

Ndevashiya said this at the official handover of 10 shacks to 17 families at Onakalunga village in the Omundaungilo constituency of the Ohangwena region.

The shacks built by Ombaye Fishing were handed over by deputy minister of marginalised communities, Royal /Ui/o/oo, who is also one of the directors of the company.

"That thing of you depending on handouts from other people should come to an end or you being at the cuca shops and doing odd jobs for money should stop," he said.

"I want to see nurses and doctors from the San community of Onakalunga. Why don't you send kids to school?"

Speaking at the same event, /Ui/o/oo said the building of the houses means the dignity of the San people of Onakalunga has been restored.

"To the community and recipients of these houses, remember that they are your property and do ensure that you take full responsibility in maintaining them with pride; equally so, remember that you are human beings deserving of respect, dignity, social protection and equal opportunities," he said.

He further urged the San to exploit opportunities to educate their children.

"Education will set you on par with the rest of the nation. Use education as a vehicle to empower yourselves," he said.