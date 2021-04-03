Namibia: Seven-Seaters Blocked At Roadblock

PASSENGERS were left stranded on the B1 road yesterday when seven-seater vehicles were blocked from proceeding to the coast at the Windhoek-Okahandja roadblock.

According to drivers' representative, Timo Shiwalo, the seven-seaters were sent back to Windhoek because they do not have a public passenger transport permits.

Shiwalo said there were many people at the B1 service station who wanted to leave the capital city for the Easter weekend and the available transport could not accommodate them.

"We are having families, we need to earn something," Shiwalo said.

The Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) and the Namibia Public Passenger Transport Association (NPPTA) Secretary General, Nathan Africa, told The Namibian there are seven-seater vehicles that are permitted to carry passengers.

According to Africa, illegal drivers were warned by the Ministry of Works and Transport that it is illegal to transport people without transportation permits early March.

He said that now that the warning phase is over, the law is being enforced.

"Seven-seater drivers think the law is only acting against them, but it is not only seven-seaters, it is all vehicles used for illegal transportation," Africa said.

He said that most seven-seaters without permits are found on the B1 road and cautioned passengers to make sure the vehicles they get into are legally allowed to transport them in order to avoid being left stranded.

Transport ministry spokesperson Julius Ngweda said that for a seven-seater driver to transport passengers he/she is required to have a public passenger transport permit.

"The ones that are saying they were turned back, it is because they do not have a permit to transport passengers," Ngweda said

He said seven-seaters are only allowed to operate within a certain diameter or area.