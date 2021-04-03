Western Sahara: Security Council Called to Take Concrete Measures Vis-a-Vis Dangerous Situation in Western Sahara

2 April 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York — The Polisario Front's representative to the United Nations Sidi Mohamed Omar underlined that the Security Council is called to "show awareness about the seriousness of the new situation in Western Sahara" and "to take concrete measures to seriously deal with the situation," in the meeting of the Security Council that will be held on 21 April.

In an interview granted to APS, Sidi Omar underlined that the Security Council will hold an in camera consultation session on 21 April, hoping that it will show awareness about the seriousness of the new situation following the military attacks conducted on 13 November 2020 by the Moroccan occupation State on the liberated Sahrawi territories and that it will take concrete action to seriously deal with the situation.

Any other position taken by the Security Council will only prolong the status quo, he warned.

Concerning the appointment of a personal envoy of the Secretary General for Western Sahara, Sidi Omar said the UN Secretary General "continues his efforts for the appointment, as soon as possible, of a new personal envoy for Western Sahara and is in permanent contact with the two sides.

