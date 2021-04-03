Nigeria: 2021 Hajj - Kwara Begins Vaccination of 2,500 Pilgrims Against Covld-19

2 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare's Board on Friday commenced vaccination for intending pilgrims in the state against COVlD-19.

A total of 2,500 intending Pilgrims will travel with the Board for the 2021 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The vaccination which is being administered by the office of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency is part of the preparation for the 2021 Hajj for the intending Pilgrims from the 16 local government areas of the state.

Speaking on the exercise, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Ahmed, during a chat with Daily Trust at the vaccination centre, said the exercise was in compliance with the directive of the Saudi Arabian authority.

"The vaccination of our intending Pilgrims was part of the requirement from the Saudi Arabian Authority to qualify them to enter the holy land.

"The Pilgrims will be administered the second dose after six weeks of the current one, he added.

He said the Pilgrims are also to take the regular vaccination against Yellow fever and other diseases after the COVlD-19 vaccination exercise.

Ahmed advised the intending pilgrims from all the 16 local government areas of the state to make themselves available for the vaccination and obtain their certificates.

The Chairman of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr Sambo Sambaki, while presetting a vaccination certificate to one of the intending pilgrims, described the exercise as successful, adding that all the 2,500 intending pilgrims from the 16 local government areas of the state are expected to be vaccinated.

The state's Immunization Officer, Hajia Sarat Yoonus, from the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency said the vaccination was a strategic method of preventing the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

She gave an assurance that the vaccine was not having any negative effect on the body as being speculated in some quarters.

Two of the intending pilgrims, who took the vaccination, Mrs Mopelola Kadir and Hajia Asiata Amope, praised the foresight of the state government aimed at eliminating and preventing the further outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

