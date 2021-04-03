West Africa: Dr. Weah Attends Pres. Bazoum Inaugural's Ceremonies ...discusses Security in the Sahel

President George Manneh Weah and entourage have safely arrived home after participating in the inaugural ceremonies of Niger's President, Mohamed Bazoum at the Mahatma Ghandi International Conference Center on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Dr. Weah was among dozens of West African and World Leaders who witnessed the first ever transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents of Niger since independence in 1960. Pres. Bazoum succeeds H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou, who served a two five-year terms.

The Liberian Chief Executive extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Bazoum, while extolling the country's democratic credentials and the exemplary leadership of outgoing President Issoufou, who won the prestigious Mo Ibrahim's Prize.

Dr. Weah also used the occasion to hold talks with his colleagues from the subregion on a wide-range of regional matters, including security in the Sahel. Liberian troops are participating in a peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali.

President Weah's delegation included Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Defense Minister Daniel Ziahnkan and Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie. The delegation, which also included ranking members of the Liberian Senate, departed Liberia early Friday morning.