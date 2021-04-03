West Africa: Dr. Weah Attends Pres. Bazoum Inaugural's Ceremonies ...discusses Security in the Sahel

2 April 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah and entourage have safely arrived home after participating in the inaugural ceremonies of Niger's President, Mohamed Bazoum at the Mahatma Ghandi International Conference Center on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Dr. Weah was among dozens of West African and World Leaders who witnessed the first ever transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents of Niger since independence in 1960. Pres. Bazoum succeeds H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou, who served a two five-year terms.

The Liberian Chief Executive extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Bazoum, while extolling the country's democratic credentials and the exemplary leadership of outgoing President Issoufou, who won the prestigious Mo Ibrahim's Prize.

Dr. Weah also used the occasion to hold talks with his colleagues from the subregion on a wide-range of regional matters, including security in the Sahel. Liberian troops are participating in a peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali.

President Weah's delegation included Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Defense Minister Daniel Ziahnkan and Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie. The delegation, which also included ranking members of the Liberian Senate, departed Liberia early Friday morning.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.