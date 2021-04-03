Nigerians Advised Against Patronizing Quack Optometrists

31 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

Chairman, Governing Board, Optometrist and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN), Prof. Eleazar Ikonne, has urged Nigerians to desist from patronising quack optometrists in order not to complicate their health issues.

Speaking in Abuja during the foundation laying ceremony of the ODORBN administrative headquarters office complex, Ikonne said the quacks were offending Nigeria by illegally carrying out their operations without licences.

He said any person caught carrying out any optometry service without a license would be arrested and dealt with.

Ikonne said there were high cases of myopia among school children, recommending compulsory eye test for them before going to school. The registrar of the board, Prof. Ebele Uzodike, said in Nigeria, the north had about 50 percent cases of eye issues.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

