Algeria: Regional, International Issues - Algerian-Tunisian Consensus On Position Coordination

2 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Tunis — Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Boukadoum affirmed, following his meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi, that there is an Algerian-Tunisian consensus on the coordination of positions concerning different regional and international issues of common interest.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Boukadoum on official visit Thursday to Tunisia, was the bearer of an oral message from President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune to his brother Tunisian President Kais Saied, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

A working session between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisian Abroad Othman Jerandi and his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum was held Thursday at the headquarters of Tunisian Ministry in the presence of delegations of the two countries, said Friday the Tunisian news agency TAP.

Ways to boost the strategic and exceptional relations between the two brotherly countries and the preparations for the next bilateral events were on agenda of the working session, said the source.

They broached a number of regional and international issues of common interest, notably the Libyan issue.

In this respect, the two ministers stressed the importance of supporting the new Libyan executive authority in order to succeed the political process, in anticipation of the next elections, and preserving the unity and immunity of this brotherly country.

