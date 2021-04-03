Liberia: 59-Year-Old Bong Magistrate Arrested for Allegedly Raping Two Minors

2 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — The magistrate of Bong Mines Magisterial Court, Richard Flomo, Jr, has been arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls, aged 11 and 13, after luring them to his house in Bong Mines, police in Bong County said on Friday.

Police said Flomo, 59, and oldest son to former Bong County senator, Richard Flomo, Sr, lured the girls to his house when they were returning from school in Bong Mines on Wednesday, March 31.

He raped the minors, the police said, adding that the man threatened them that they will be killed if they disclosed the incident with anyone.

After a day, the victims and their family lodged a complaint with the police station March 31.

"The minors are in our custody," the police said, adding that the victims will be sent to C. B. Dunbar Hospital for medical test Monday, April 5."

