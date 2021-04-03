Mauritius: Covid-19 - New Localities Declared Red Zones

press release

New localities are now declared as Red Zones, namely Surinam, Riambel, Rivière des Galets, Chamouny, Chemin Grenier, and Chamarel, announced the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr Krishna Jhugroo.

He was speaking, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. The Vice-Prime Minister, minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr K. Jagutpal, were also present.

DCP Jhugroo informed that the following regions are no longer considered as being in the Red Zone (Constituencies 15, 16 and 17): Belle Terre, St Antoine, Hermitage, Camp Fouquereaux, Morcellement Pinewood, Belle Rive, Midlands, 16th Mile, Phoenix, Palmerstone, Morcellement Chazal, Closel, Carreau Laliane, Morcellement Boucan, part of St Paul, and part of Bonne Terre.

Furthermore, he underlined that, from 10 to 31 March 2021, some 2 790 persons were fined for non-wearing of facemask and 7 447 persons have breached the Temporary Restriction of Movement Order. Since 01 April 2021, 148 persons sanctioned for non-wearing of facemask and 319 for breach of the Order, he added.

With regards Work Access Permits (WAPs), DCP Jhugroo outlined that, as at 31 March 2021, 61 378 applications were received, out of which 11 097 have been approved, while 2 709 were rejected. As from 01 April 2021, 24 000 normal applications were received, out of which 3 263 have been approved, while 765 applications were rejected.

As far as the Red Zones are concerned, 27 171 applications were received since 01 April 2021, and 13 922 were approved for the Special WAP, According to DCP Jhugroo.

For her part, Vice-Prime Minister Dookun-Luchoomun highlighted that, since 22 March 2021, it has been noted that everything is running smoothly for exams and that the majority of students were able to undertake their exams in the best possible conditions. The Mauritius Examination Syndicate, she pointed out, has taken additional measures in the different examination centres so as to ensure that all precautionary and sanitary measures are being observed.

She also dwelt on PSAC exams which will be held from the 06 to 09 April 2021 and reiterated that all school buses will be able to operate. Any parent who wants to accompany his child will be able to do so, provided that they have the time table and student card of their child.

She reassured that all classes are being cleaned and sanitised after each exam session and that all frontliners from the education sector are being given the opportunity to receive the vaccine. Some 17 000 doses were earmarked for officers in the education sector.

The Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, she stated, is already working on measures and plans to be implemented so as to ensure safe resumption of classes in June 2021. Self-testing kits are also being envisaged so that every person can stay safe.

COVID-19 situation in Mauritius

As for Minister Jagutpal, he pointed out that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 387 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 63 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 98 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 361, while four deaths have been registered, including two from COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, 32 positive local cases were detected.

Dr Jagutpal underscored that the Radiotherapy Unit of Victoria Hospital is considered as a quarantine centre for patients, where they are being taken care of by medical staff. Only urgent cases are being admitted to the unit. With regards dialysis patients, he pointed out that there are 70 of them currently quarantined and in good condition, while 13 others who have been tested positive to COVID-19 are staying at Souillac Hospital in stable conditions.

As at date, there are 2 044 persons in quarantine centres. Some 1 489 PCR tests were effected yesterday, and results as at 16 00 hrs today revealed 24 positive cases. Random tests were carried out in Beau Bassin, Curepipe, Muller Clinic, Surinam, Souillac, Chamouny, Chemin Grenier, Belle Ombre, Glen Park and Highlands.

In addition, as far as the vaccination campaign is concerned, 5 048 persons were inoculated today, including 475 medical staff. Dr Jagutpal reiterated his appeal to medical staff to be vaccinated at the earliest.