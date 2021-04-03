Mali: Four Peacekeepers Killed in Complex Attack On UN Base in Mali

Four peacekeepers from Chad were killed, and several others wounded, in an attack against a UN camp in Mali, the Organization's mission in the country, MINUSMA, reported on Friday.

The assault occurred around 6:15 a.m. local time in Aguelhok, located in the northeast. Helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded.

"Peacekeepers valiantly repelled a complex attack carried out by several heavily armed terrorists," MINUSMA said in a statement, issued in French, noting that several of the attackers were also killed.

The mission strongly condemned the attack, describing it as "yet another attempt against the peace process and the implementation of the Agreement by enemies of peace".

The head of UN Peacekeeping, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, took to Twitter to condemn the attack. "This crime must not go unpunished", he wrote in French.

Both the UN mission and Mr. Lacroix offered their condolences to the Government of Chad, and to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, and wished a speedy and complete recovery to the wounded blue helmets.

MINUSMA, officially the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, has been in the country since 2013, following a military coup and the occupation of the north by radical Islamists.

The Mission supports implementation of a 2015 peace agreement signed by the authorities and two coalitions of armed groups, and is considered the most dangerous UN operation to serve in.