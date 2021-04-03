Mozambique: Total Decides On Total Recall of All Staff From Troubled Afungi Gas Project

analysis

The future of the $60-billion project is now in doubt.

The French Energy company Total withdrew all its personnel from its Afungi liquid natural gas (LNG) facility near Palma, on Friday, in the wake of last week's insurgent attack.

This full withdrawal has placed a large question mark over the future of the $60-billion project to tap Mozambique's vast Rovuma Basin offshore gas reserves which it is counting on for its future development.

Total had announced a partial withdrawal after insurgents affiliated to Islamic State overran Palma last week. But French officials and security sources in Mozambique told Daily Maverick that Total had now pulled the last of its personnel out on Friday. This followed a resurgence of jihadi violence this week, including an attack on the command post of the Joint Task Force of government security forces between Palma and Afungi, about 12 kilometres southeast. This is the force assigned to defend Afungi.

Total's complete withdrawal had left the defence of Afungi - and the future development of Rovuma Basin gasfields - to the Mozambique government security forces.

These forces have so far shown themselves inadequate to the task and their capabilities appear to have been significantly diminished...