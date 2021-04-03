Namibia: Presidency Blasts Venaani Over 'Ill-Placed Lecture'

THE Namibian Presidency has launched a scathing attack on Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani, accusing him of giving president Hage Geingob an "ill-placed lecture" on governance.

Venaani on Thursday wrote an open letter to the head of state, calling on him to intervene in the affairs of defence ministry parastatal August 26, which Venaani said had failed to account for taxpayers' money "year in and year out". This includes failing to release financial statements.

The PDM leader also called on Geingob to fire defence minister Peter Vilho to allow for investigations into alleged illicit activities.

In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said Geingob "has a long and illustrious track record in championing the sustainability of state institutions through emphasis on processes and systems as the hallmarks of effective governance". "No amount of political gimmicks is a substitute for effective governance, which requires respect for the constitution and the rule of law. As part of entrenching effective governance, president Geingob has always maintained an open-door policy to all sectors of the country. This is consistent with the clarion call of 'No one should feel left out'.

"It is regrettable that the leader of the official opposition, in attempts at self-elevation, always seeks to claim easy victories and clumsy publicity by grafting the name of the president in public statements in the form of open letters and social media comments, of which the letter dated 31 March 2021 is nothing but another sorry demonstration of an attention-seeking and lightweight approach to opposition politics," the Presidency said. "Unsurprisingly, through sheer hypocrisy, honourable Venaani only addresses the president through direct correspondence when it comes to matters pertaining to his benefits as leader of the official opposition," state house claimed.