Angola: National Basketbal Championship Leaders With Relatively Easy Tasks

Luanda — Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto, co-leaders of the National Senior Male Basketball Championship, with 8 points each, will have relatively easy tasks this Friday when they play 1º de Agosto Academia and Jesus Cristo Basketball respectively, games of the sixth round.

With the matches scheduled to be played from 4 pm onwards, Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto will undoubtedly enter the game as favourites.

The round also reserves the games Interclube vs Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza and ASA vs Petro de Luanda B

Round 5 results:

1º de Agosto - Vila Clotilde, 107 - 88

Interclube - 1º de Agosto Academia, 100 - 72

ASA - Jesus Cristo Basketball, 83 - 60

Petro de Luanda - Clube Formação Desportiva Kwanza, 93 - 61

Standing:

1.Petro de Luanda - 8

2.1º de Agosto - 8

3.Interclub -7

4.1º de Agosto Academia -7

5.CD Kwanza -7

6.Petro de Luanda B - 6

7.Vila Clotilde -6

8.ASA - 6

9.Jesus Cristo Basketball - 5

