Angola: Unita Advocates Effective Reconciliation

Luanda — The president of UNITA, the country's main opposition party, Adalberto Costa Júnior, on Thursday urged Angolans from all political parties and those without party affiliation to support an "effective reconciliation and the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law" in the country.

In a press conference, dedicated to April 4, Day of Peace and National Reconciliation, the politician said that the reconciliation pact signed in 2002, between MPLA and UNITA "should not be limited" to the supporters of both parties.

"The Angolan Nation is much broader than the signers of the Peace Agreements", said Adalberto Costa Júnior, stressing that the country needs to consolidate and expand its united patriotic front now, "because the union is strength".

To him, the great challenge facing Angolans "is to rescue the State" from what he considers "oligarchy", to defend democracy and to fight corruption and impunity.

It should be recalled that the fight against corruption is one of the main themes of the MPLA Government Programme, which voters chose in the 2017 General Elections, and the " Banner " of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, since the beginning of his five year- term in the office.

Although, in the understanding of the leader of UNITA, the new generation must work with the elderly, in peace and in harmony, in order to help "rescue the motherland". To that end, he recommended, young people must act with perspicacity and determination, within the framework of the Constitution and the Law.

Still in this regard, Adalberto Costa Júnior also said that it is necessary to take more courageous and consensual measures to materialize the process of reconciliation in Angola, among other measures.

In another area of his Political Statement, Adalberto Costa Júnior said that "the President of the Republic must be the symbol of national unity", and exercise his magistracy in an active and impartial manner, for the benefit of all Angolans".

"In democratic peace, there are no absolute powers that are immune to inspection, nor there are public office holders who are unaccountable in the face of their actions," he said.

In making a foray into the Alvor agreements (1974/75) until today, the president of UNITA said that the peace that is celebrated in April "is not yet the just and lasting peace" intended by the peace negotiators nor by the elders".

"The April peace is just a beginning, a symbol, one of the historic milestones of the unfinished process of building the democratic peace edifice, which should have started in 1975, but which only started in 1991", concluded Adlaberto Costa Júnior.

Angola commemorates on 4th April, 19 years since the signing of the Additional Memorandum of Understanding, an addendum to the Lusaka Protocol, between the Government and UNITA party .

This pact marked the definitive end of the war in the country, after 27 of armed conflict.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior is the third president of UNITA, after Jonas Savimbi, and Isaías Samakuva, the latter elected after Savimbi's death in 2002.

