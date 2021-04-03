Ghana: Easter Should Remind Us to Exhibit the Christ-Like Trait of Personal Sacrifice for Humanity - Vice President Bawumia

2 April 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Vice President Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to use the Easter festival to reflect on the Christ-like trait of personal sacrifice for humanity and rekindle our enthusiasm to help build Ghana firmly.

Dr. Bawumia made the call in his Easter message to Christians on his social media handles.

"As Christians across the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Samira and I wish all a happy Easter" he felicitated.

"While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return to save the world, the occasion should also reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana's development and growth" the Vice President added

Dr. Bawumia reiterated the call on adhering to the COVID-19 health measures and pleaded with Ghanaians to celebrate the occasion with care.

"Let's stay safe and continue to observe COVID-19 protocols during the celebration." he ended.

Below is the full statement

As Christians across the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Samira and I wish all a happy Easter.

While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return to save the world, the occasion should also reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana's development and growth.

Let's stay safe and continue to observe COVID-19 protocols during the celebration.

