Ghana: Multichoice Ghana Launches Wildearth On DStv

DStv has recently announced the launch of a new TV channel, WildEarth which will focus on the thrill of Live safari shows from wildlife locations like: The Greater Kruger, the Kalahari, the Maasai Mara and many others.

"WildEarth is all about sharing nature with everyone so we can all see why we must conserve our beautiful home." Says Graham Wallington a co-founder and CEO at WildEarth.

"It's important for us that our customers always have access to the best possible content available. We will continue to source the best possible content as we strive to bolster the channels on offer on our platform," says Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, MultiChoice MD of Ghana.

WildEarth's mission is to connect people with nature by offering viewers the opportunity to feel like they are out there in nature experiencing it for themselves. WildEarth launches on Thursday, 1st April on DStv.