Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 112 New Infections, Four Recoveries

3 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola reported Saturday 112 new infections, two deaths and four recovered patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the clinical bulletin to which ANGOP had access, among the recovered patients, 89 were diagnosed in Luanda, 14 in Luanda, 6 in Benguela, 1 in Bié, 1 in Malanje and 1 in Zaire.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 6 months to 72 years, 75 are men and 37 women.

The data points to the registration of 2 deaths involving two Angolan citizens, aged 56 and 69, in the provinces of Luanda and Benguela.

The general picture for the country shows 22,579 positive cases, with 540 deaths, 20,871 recovered and 1,168 active. Of the active cases, five are critical, 11 serious, 41 moderate, 27 light and 1,084 asymptomatic.

There are 84 people in hospitalisation centres, 26 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,500 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

In laboratories 4,381 samples have been processed.

