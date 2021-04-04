Angola: Luís Caetano Elected Sports Press Chairperson

Luanda — Angolan Public Television (TPA) journalist Luís Caetano was elected Saturday as president of the Angolan Sports Press Association (AIDA), beating in the race Honorato Silva of Jornal de Angola.

With 89 votes in favour, 75 against and five void, Luís Caetano, who headed the list B, replaces António Ferreira Gonçalves "Aleluia", who died last year due to illness.

His main challenge, according to the programme, is to raise the knowledge and technical skills of the professionals, in order to improve the quality of sports journalism in the country.

Updating the statutes, institutionalising the professional card and the national award for sports journalism, strengthening the partnership with sports associations, as well as greater inclusion of the female gender, are also on the winning list's programme.

With 89 votes in favour, 75 against and five void, Luís Caetano, who headed the list B, replaces António Ferreira Gonçalves "Aleluia", who died last year due to illness.

His main challenge, according to the programme, is to raise the knowledge and technical skills of the professionals, in order to improve the quality of sports journalism in the country.

Updating the statutes, institutionalising the professional card and the national award for sports journalism, strengthening the partnership with sports associations, as well as greater inclusion of the female gender, are also on the winning list's programme.