Nigeria: We're Not Recruiting, Beware of Scammers, NJC Warns Job Seekers

press release

NJC says an advertisement about its online recruitment exercise for the year 2021 is false

The<a target="_blank" href="https://njc.gov.ng/"> National Judicial Council (NJC)</a> on Saturday warned the public against an online advertisement suggesting that it was carrying was carrying out an ongoing massive recruitment exercise for the year 2021.

A statement by NJC's Director of Information, Soji Oye, described the advertisement as a scam.

It advised job seekers to be wary of fraudsters <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/453079-sanwo-olu-akeredolu-pay-tribute-to-late-odumakin.html">parading</a> their websites as recruitment platforms for the council.

It also stated that the NJC would always advertise its genuine recruitment exercise on its official website, http://www.njc.gov.ng, "and not through any other website."

The statement reads: "The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a false advertisement purporting an ongoing recruitment exercise of the Council for the year 2021 on some websites, different from the official website of the National Judicial Council.

"The Council hereby informs the general public that there is no such online recruitment as portrayed by the websites, neither is it currently considering any recruitment exercise for the time being.

"The general public is hereby advised against downloading any form online or paying anyone for any recruitment.

"Applicants are hereby advised to beware of fraudsters parading their websites as recruitment platforms for the council.

"The council, when recruiting, will advertise on its official <a target="_blank" href="http://www.njc.gov.ng">website</a> and not through any other website."

Profile

The NJC is one of the federal executive bodies created by virtue of Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It was established to insulate the judiciary from the whims and caprices of the executive; hence guaranteeing the independence of the arm of government.

It was created and vested with enormous powers and functions of the erstwhile Advisory Judicial Committee (AJC) which it replaced.