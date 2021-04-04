Zimbabwe: Chisora Recruits Legendary American Trainer Ahead of Joseph Parker Fight

4 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE-BORN British heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora has confirmed linking up with Buddy McGirt, the 2002 Boxing Writers Association of America trainer of the year, ahead of his May 1 clash with New Zealander Joseph Parker in which a win could earn him a second crack at a world title.

Chisora's career has been on a resurgence under the guidance of former rival turned business manager David Haye, but an improved performance was not enough to conquer Oleksandr Usyk on October 31 last year.

Announcing the switch, Chisora wrote on Twitter: "Building on the team, preparing for war!' Getting the work in with Buddy McGirt and @LondonShoot this morning 💯#ChisoraParker."

Chisora and Parker were originally due to face off in 2019 before the New Zealander was forced to withdraw after suffering a rare spider bite.

But now, after the pair agreed to the fight on FaceTime earlier this month, the two heavyweights will slug it out on May 1.

And Chisora has upped his training by announcing that respected American McGirt has joined his camp.

McGirt most recently trained former WBO light-heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev.

Chisora is coming off the back of a unanimous decision defeat to Usyk in October, his tenth professional loss.

He recently said about the upcoming fight: "I'm looking forward to the fight, I cannot wait to get back in the ring! I love fighting; it is what I love the most.

"Good luck to Joseph Parker and his new team, we shall see you for WAR on May 1!"

With the WBO looking very likely to strip their version of the heavyweight title away from the winner of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's planned unification mega fight, the winner of Chisora vs. Parker will be in a very healthy position to challenge one of the sanctioning body's top two contenders, Usyk and Joe Joyce, later in 2021.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.