Tanzania: Educate Public On Utilisation of Research Findings, Experts Told

ENVIRONMENTAL stakeholders have been advised to focus on climate change research and provide education to the community on how to utilise the findings.

The Acting Head of the Environment Unit from the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Prosper Makundi, said recently during the opening of stakeholders' meeting on how to improve farming, fishing and animal keeping.

The meeting also received a feasibility study of the project to strengthen the capacity of farmers, pastoralists and fishermen from semi arid areas.

Mr Makundi said climate change affects food production and income generation for many households and that there is a need for imparting knowledge on how to face the situation.

"About 80 per cent of Tanzanians depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. so it is important to focus on research to address climate change in the country," said Makundi.

To address the climate change, Mr Makundi said the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the International World Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have prepared a preliminary draft of the project to build capacity for farmers, pastoralists and fishermen in regions of Singida, Manyara and Pemba in response to these changes.

"After the first draft was approved, the ministry through IUCN empowerment, development partners began preparing a full project document for submission to the board," said Mr Makundi.

IUCN Director, Mr Charles Olichina said IUCN is overseeing projects in the East and Southern Africa Region where there are more than eight countries.

He said the conference was aimed at developing climate change project to raise funds for developing global warming strategies in the face of climate change.

Mr Olichina said IUCN in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President and the Ministry of Agriculture is preparing policies and guidelines that will lead to 60 million US dollars funding proposal for the project.