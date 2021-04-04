Tanzania: Tea Donates Iron Sheets to Kigamboni, Babati Schools

TANZANIA Education Authority (TEA) has donated 500 iron sheets worth 12m/- to five schools of Kigamboni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam and Babati District Council in Manyara region as part of its contribution in boosting education sector in the country.

The donation was directed to Ugindoni and Raha Leo primary schools in Kigamboni Municipal Council while in Babati District Council the beneficiaries are Maleshi, Majengo and Kazaroho primary schools.

Speaking during the handing over event at the Authority's office in Dar es Salaam, TEA Director General, Bahati Geuzye said the donation targets to create good teaching and learning environment.

She said the support was provided by Yalin Global Company Ltd and that TEA coordinated the donation to reach the targeted beneficiaries.

"We are coordinating these grants openly to ensure that the needy institutions are given the necessary support. It should be noted that by contributing through the education fund, the government has accurate statistics and better coordination of such education grants in the country," said Geuzye.

She urged both the public and private institutions to continue supporting education sector through various contributions.

The Acting Director for Kigamboni Municipal Council, Charles Lawiso said the support will enable the council to construct more classrooms.

For his part, the Babati District Council Director, John Nchimbi said the construction of new classrooms will enable the school to enrol more pupils and thus impart knowledge to more Tanzanians.