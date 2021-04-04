Tanzania: Widow Loses House in an Appeal Case

A WIDOW, Godebertha Rukanga, has lost her matrimonial house which was mortgaged by her deceased husband to obtain a loan of 27m/- from CRDB Bank Limited.

This follows the decision of the Court of Appeal to dismiss the appeal under which Rukanga, the appellant, had lodged to oppose findings of the High Court's Land Division.

Justices Augustine Mwarija, Mwanaisha Kwariko and Lugano Mwandambo confirmed the decision of the High Court, which declared Angel Prosper Peter, a minor who was sued through her guardian, Prosper Peter Siriwa, as the lawful owner of the house she bought at a public auction.

During hearing of the appeal, the appellant had contended that the trial judge erred in failing to find that the house situated on Plot No. 654 Block B at Sinza area within Dar es Salaam was wrongly sold because at the time of the auction its owner had passed away.

According to the appellant's counsel, the sale was done contrary to section 16 of the Probate and Administration of Estates Act.

In their judgment, however, the justices pointed out that at the time of its sale, the loan had not been repaid.

They were of the view that CRDB Bank did not assume the role of an executor or administrator but acted on the property whose title had been, by virtue of the mortgage deed, conveyed to it.

"In the circumstances, the (CRDB Bank LTD) had the right to sell the suit property under the power of mortgage deed as provided for under section 126 (d) of the Land Act," ruled the justices of the appeals court, the highest temple of justice in the country.

Responding to whether the sale was invalid given the fact that the sale of the property was sold after the owner had passed away the justices said such a ground was not valid as the default occurred before the death.

"It is in evidence that the deceased did unsuccessfully seek extension of time to effect payment. For this reason, we respectfully agree with trial judge's view that the death of the owner could not preclude the (Bank) from exercising its right of selling the property to recover the loan," they said.

It was not in dispute that the property which had earlier on been valued at 57,663,000/- was sold at 12.5m/-, the amount equal to about 21.7 per cent of its value. The justices noted that there was irregularity in the sale of the house in question.

They, however, declined the invitation by the appellant to nullify such sale, as it was an undisputable fact that despite the short notice, the house was bought by Angel Peter through her guardian, Prosper Siriwa.

The justices further pointed out that it was not disputed further that thereafter, under the power of sale, the Bank caused the title of the property to be registered in the name of Angel Peter.

"In the circumstances, being a bona fide purchaser for value and because there was no evidence of fraud or misrepresentation by the mortgagee, (Angel Peter)'s right over the suit property is legally protected," they said.

Godebertha Rukanga, who is the administratrix of estate of her late husband, Theobald Rukanga, was the plaintiff in the High Court of Tanzania, Land Division at Dar es Salaam. She instituted the suit against CRDB Bank Limited, Yono Auction Mart Limited, Prosper Siriwa and Angel Peter on sale of the house.

The dispute that triggered the suit originated from a loan agreement entered between the CRDB Bank and Rukanga Butchery and General Supplies Ltd to which the deceased and the appellant were among its directors. By that agreement, the company applied and obtained a loan of 27m/- from the Bank.

The loan, which was secured by mortgage of a right of occupancy of the deceased's house and personal guarantees of the company's three directors, was to be repaid within a period of one year from the date of the grant.

The Company defaulted to repay the loan and as a result, the CRDB Bank instituted a suit in the High Court's Commercial Division. The case ended up in a default judgment entered on April 2, 2001. The Company was ordered to pay the outstanding amount of 27m/- with interests.