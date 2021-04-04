Tanzania: Wwf Supports Govt Conservation Efforts

4 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi in Arusha

THE world's leading conservation organization - WWF has donated a vehicle worth 172m/ to Tanzania Natural Resource Forum (TNRF) to support the government in raising awareness on the importance of environmental conservation.

The drive targets to see the country conserves forests and protect wildlife in general that will in turn improve the climate and increase the number of tourists.

The handover took place in Arusha, with WWF Operations Manager, Mr Lucason Maiga giving the Land Cruiser Hardtop to TNRF Executive Director, Mr Zakaria Faustin. The vehicle carries 12 people at a time.

WWF has been working along with the government under the Office of Vice President since 1990 on environment and have had huge success in supporting the government to tackle environmental degradation.

Areas that WWF works on include beaches, forests and conserved areas that are surrounded by people.

Mr Maiga expressed satisfaction on the level of cooperation with the government, insisting that poaching is one of the areas where WWF recorded significant success.

The organization has been offering working tools as well as raising awareness among the public on the importance of conservation.

"We work in many areas, such as Meatu (Simiyu region), Serengeti (Mara region) but also Same (Kilimanjaro region). It is a huge geographical area, so if you do not have means of transport you cannot accomplish your job well. So, we found it pertinent to get them a brand-new vehicle so that they can work well in our areas because they are our partners as well," said Mr Maiga.

WWF has operated many visible projects such as RUMAKI (Rufiji-Mafia-Kilwa) Seascape conservation area as conservation of marine biodiversity is the bedrock to its sustainability.

WWF has played a vital role in marine capacity building and emphasized the importance of collaboration on training, research and technical support with like-minded partners and the government.

Another project is tree-planting and awareness raising among the residents along Ruaha River, something that has protected much of the much-needed river that was under threat for many years.

For his part, Mr Faustin thanked WWF for the helping hand , noting that they entered into agreement in 2010 to cooperate on conservation and that the donated vehicle would be useful in their work, especially in travelling in rural areas to raise awareness among the public about environmental conservation, safeguarding forests, land and wildlife protection.

"We have more than 6,000 members and we have been participating in safeguarding the country's natural resources. So, by getting this donation we will be able to reach more people in remote areas to educate them and put in place management teams that would lead the people in conservation. There are so many areas with poor road infrastructure, so this vehicle will help us fight poaching and other vices," said Mr Faustin.

The Coordinator with the Southern Kenya Northern Tanzania (SOKNOT) Integrated Trans-boundary Wildlife Corridor, Rolf-Dieter Sprung noted that it is important for natural resources to be safeguarded for the current and future generations and mitigate the effects of climate change.

WWF's mission is to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on earth by creating a climate-resilient and zero-carbon world, powered by renewable energy.

