Nigeria: Easter - Barde Felicitates With Christians in Gombe

3 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

A former Managing Director and Chief Executive of SunTrust Bank, Mr Jibrin Muhammad Barde, has sent a goodwill message to Christians in Gombe State and Nigeria at large as they mark this year's Easter celebration.

In a statement signed by his Media Office on Saturday, Muhammad stated that Easter is a season for sober reflection on our lives and the renewal of our personal covenant with God and our relationship with our family and friends.

The statement reads in parts:"Every Easter, the entire Christendom is under obligation to remember that their salvation is a product of priceless sacrifice by Jesus Christ.

"My dear people of Gombe, as we re-unite with our loved ones and friends this Easter, I urge you to devote a little time to reflect on your relationship with your neighbours and the personal sacrifices that we must all make to create a better society for ourselves and our children yet unborn.

"As one of you, I will continue to draw attention of our government to the challenges you are facing and the sacrifices we must all make to bring our dream of a prosperous Gombe State to reality..

"I wish you all a joyful celebration and urge you to ceaselessly pray for Gombe State Government and the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Barde said.

