Tanzania: Ulanga Braced for New Season With Power

4 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

TANZANIAN Sudi Ulanga is keen to have another brilliant season in Uganda as the country's National Basketball League heads for a bright start.

Ulanga, who serves Ugandan basketball giants Power, was among the most decorated players last season. Ulanga, Power's shooting guard was named the last season's MVP for the performance he had with UCU Canons.

"It feels nice (to be MVP). It's my first here and I take it as a motivation" he said. "I have been working hard as an individual and I will never stop because the fact is you can be a good player if you put extra work" The Tanzanian shooter had his first games for Power at the KIU Invitational.

Ulanga looked like the true self in just one of the four games Power played at the tournament. The guard admits it is going to be a challenge - but one he is ready for.

"I have a big challenge ahead of me the fact that I'm playing for a different club this season but I always work hard." The guard's next games for his new side come this weekend in another preseason tournament - the UCU Invitational before the National Basketball League looking forward to helping Power win in a couple of weeks.

"I'm looking forward to helping my team win the championship. I work hard to help my team."

