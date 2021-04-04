Tanzania: Gwambina Keeper Keen to Heighten Team's Run

GWAMBINA FC shot stopper, Mohamed Hussein said he sees a bright future in his team and promised to use every weapon in store to heighten the team status. The Mwanza-based Premier League side, Gwambina are among the newly-promoted sides that have been doing in the top flight league.

They are placed at the 11th position with 27 points. Hussein said he will cooperate with his fellow players to ensure they achieve their desired goal.

Speaking during the team's training camp at Gwambina Complex in Misungwi, Hussein said their team is not in a bad position, but still must work hard to help the team finish in a good position. Hussein, the former Toto Africans custodian, said he is confident their team will fight to get results as there are a good number of experienced and talented players.

He said their team is currently preparing for their top flight league matches against Coastal Union on April 8th at Gwambina complex stadium. After Coastal Union match, they will travel to Dar-es-salaam to play KMC of Kinondoni at Uhuru Stadium on April 16th this year.

He said after their match with KMC, their team will play face Young Africans at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on April 20th before returning home to face Mwadui FC on 27 April. The team has won six matches, drawn nine and lost seven matches. Gwambina FC have scored 19 and conceded 20 goals.

Gwambina FC midfielder Salim Sheshe said their team will fight to ensure they perform well.