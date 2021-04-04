Tanzania: Mwakinyo to Colour Rumble in Dar

TANZANIAN boxer Hassan Mwakinyo is reportedly undergoing intensive training ahead of the African title against Zimbabwean Brendon Denes at Next Door Arena in Dar es Salaam on May 29.

The fight for the African Boxing Union (ABU) super welterweight is likely to be the biggest boxing event after the end of 21-day mourning of the late Tanzanian president, John Magufuli. The bout was earlier scheduled for March 26 at the same venue, but, it was pushed forward due to the sudden demise of the late president.

The global level bout is organised by Jackson Group Sports and through its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kelvin Twissa; all boxers have been informed about the change of the date.

"As we continue to come to terms with the current situation, we have decided to move the date of the second edition of 'Rumble in Dar' from March 26th to May 28th. By then all sports activities will be staged as the 21-day mourning period will be over, he said.

Twissa stressed their commitment to the "Rumble In Dar's Second Edition" remains unchanged along with their partners, Global Boxing Stars and Epic Sports and Entertainment. He said they are looking forward to bring in the country professional, world-class boxers as they have done in the past two events held late last year and January this year.

"We thank all out partners; KCB Bank, Tanzania Tourist Board, Onomo Hotel, M- Bet and local broadcast partners, Plus Networks Limited and DSTV MultiChoice Tanzania for their support that have made Rumble in Dar a true worldclass event.

The boxing marathon, according to him gives local boxers, fans an opportunity to see epic actions while also giving local boxers an opportunity to test their skills against international-level pugilists.

Adding he said the event aims to bring together different industries so as to have combined efforts in promoting boxing in the country. As per new date, the arrival of the foreign boxers and officials has been revised accordingly and all professional boxing stakeholders will be informed.

The bout has been organised to enable Mwakinyo listed in the World Boxing Council (WBC) records. All boxers have been engaged in a serious training ahead of the bout, for which general seats are on sale for 50, 000/- while VIP seats cost 200, 000/- per head.

On the day boxing event will be supported by undercards bouts involving Jongo Jongo who will fight for the ABU cruiser-weight belt against Olanrewaju Durodora from Nigeria, while Ibrahim Class will take on Evans Takunda Husayihwevhu from Zimbabwe