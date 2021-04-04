South Africa: Small Space, Big Problems - in the Suez Canal and the Atlantic Seaboard

opinion

But then, one day, somehow, after many, many years of hard work and big dreams your ship comes in and you buy a place on the Atlantic Seaboard that is not the size of a small box.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The title of this piece, as I think of it while writing, is the perfect one to introduce the much-discussed issue of the ship that somehow got trapped in the Suez Canal recently as though the captain who was steering it was a bad driver in Sea Point.

But alas, my knowledge of ships extends as far as the movie The Titanic. Which is a heart-warming love story with an unforgettable Celine Dion ballad, a massive ship that sinks because of an iceberg and a door used as a float that isn't big enough for two lovers. Other than that, I know nothing about ships and so I will not attempt to write about this meme-flooded incident. However, a big problem in a small space - which is exactly how one can summarise the great incident - is something I am very, very well versed in.

Finding the perfect apartment on the Atlantic Seaboard...