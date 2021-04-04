South Africa: Brave New Era As Bavuma Plans to Lead Proteas to Promised Land

3 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Temba Bavuma began his first tenure as South Africa's white-ball captain this week. Will the new skipper be able to turn the team around to deliver a World Cup title in the next two years?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Thirty years after South Africa's formal return to the international cricketing arena after decades of suspension under apartheid, the country has its first black African captain. Temba Bavuma officially broke new ground at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

In many countries that would not matter but, in South Africa, it matters very much because it's a vital symbol that the game is for everyone.

It's also a symbol that leadership positions are not limited to some and, more simply, it's a bold statement of conviction from coach Mark Boucher that he needs a leader players respect and will follow.

"I'd be lying if I said it [being the first black captain] didn't mean anything to me," Bavuma said. "I understand the deeply rooted significance of it all. I can completely understand why people in our country would celebrate it for what it is."

Successful record

Bavuma led the Lions to the domestic T20 title recently...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.