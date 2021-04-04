South Africa: Brave New Era As Bavuma Plans to Lead Proteas to Promised Land

analysis

Temba Bavuma began his first tenure as South Africa's white-ball captain this week. Will the new skipper be able to turn the team around to deliver a World Cup title in the next two years?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Thirty years after South Africa's formal return to the international cricketing arena after decades of suspension under apartheid, the country has its first black African captain. Temba Bavuma officially broke new ground at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

In many countries that would not matter but, in South Africa, it matters very much because it's a vital symbol that the game is for everyone.

It's also a symbol that leadership positions are not limited to some and, more simply, it's a bold statement of conviction from coach Mark Boucher that he needs a leader players respect and will follow.

"I'd be lying if I said it [being the first black captain] didn't mean anything to me," Bavuma said. "I understand the deeply rooted significance of it all. I can completely understand why people in our country would celebrate it for what it is."

Successful record

Bavuma led the Lions to the domestic T20 title recently...