South Africa: Marc Pritzen Is Riding High, With Pro Contract and Olympics a Possibility

3 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The new national road race champion is on a path to high places if his development stays on track.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Marc Pritzen describes his first season racing in Europe as an "eye-opener". The 21-year-old joined Qhubeka Assos's development squad Team Qhubeka in late 2019, when it still fell under the NTT banner, and squeezed in two races before the Covid-19 lockdown.

"When coming here, the first thing that you have to adjust to are the small roads and big bunches and fighting for your position," Pritzen says over the phone after a wet day training on the road from the team's base in Lucca, Italy.

"The only way I would have actually improved was to race more and then get experience. Then lockdown came and we were indoors for quite a while."

Bunkered down in the Tuscan city with Kiwi teammates Connor Brown and Drew Christensen, he stayed motivated with gruelling sessions on the Zwift app and somewhat overindulging in the local cuisine.

"The biggest motivation, I think, for the three in the house was food," he laughs. "We did tend to eat a bit more than we should have but there...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.