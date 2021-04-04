South Africa: Michael Weeder Burned With Anger - Until He Found a Home in the Church

analysis

The Reverend Michael Weeder doesn't shy away from criticising corruption in the SA government.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Michael Weeder does not fit the narrow definition of a stereotypical reverend. The Dean of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town is also a poet, a jazz enthusiast, and a vocal critic of corruption.

He has never been one to be boxed in.

When he was seven, his parents divorced. He moved with his mom and three younger siblings to Elsies River from District 6 in the city of Cape Town. Elsies River, a predominately coloured area in terms of apartheid spatial planning, was different from what Weeder had been used to. "I didn't fit the demographic; I spoke English, we came from Cape Town, we were Anglicans and, by appearance, I fitted in with the Muslims and the Hindus," said Weeder.

But, in the church, in which he grew up, he was accepted - and that's what drew him to the church and later into political activism. "For me, the church was the people of Elsies River, it was Mr Jacobs [from my church]. It was the aunties from the prayer meetings [who] loved me beyond...