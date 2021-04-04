South Africa: God Help Us - Could Religious Gatherings Cause a Covid Resurrection?

3 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier and Sandisiwe Shoba

Yearning for comfort and community, faith-based groups are preparing for Easter, Passover and Ramadan. But mass gatherings can be super-spreaders.

South Africa is still under lockdown Level 1, but fears remain that the Easter weekend will catapult the country into the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

A third wave was not imminent, warned health experts, but "rumbling" Covid-19 transmission across the country could accelerate over Easter. This could bring the third wave forward by months. But it's not inevitable.

There is currently no indication of an impending third wave, says Dr Harry Moultrie, a senior epidemiologist leading the National Institute of Communicable Disease's Covid-19 modelling.

The current seven-day moving average of new infections was just below 1,000 cases a day - the lowest since mid-May 2020, and lower than the period between the first and second waves, he said. Although there had been an increase in infections in the Northern Cape, Free State and North West, these seemed to be plateauing, he said. The Eastern Cape has had a recent rise in infections.

The Easter weekend poses the risk of rising transmission. Still, a lot was unknown about how it will...

