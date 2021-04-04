South Africa: Guptas Look Set to Slip Through Zondo Commission Net

Atul Gupta
3 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

The Gupta family and their associate Salim Essa have garnered more than 60 of the dreaded 3.3 notices served on parties implicated at the Zondo Commission.

At the end of April, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture ceases public hearings and, as matters currently stand, South Africa will not get to witness a Gupta in the hot seat.

This while their friend former president Jacob Zuma faces jail time as he continues to resist his own appearance in violation of a Constitutional Court order.

DM168 has not been able to find any trace of revived efforts by the commission to have brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh appear before Deputy Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo.

Brothers Ajay and Rajesh Gupta arrive as VIP guests at the ANC conference on 17 December 2012 in Bloemfontein. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Kevin Sutherland)

And it is unlikely that they, or associate and fellow Dubai resident Salim Essa, would be concerned with anything other than a subpoena compelling them to do so.

DM168 reached out to attorneys for the Guptas and Essa this week, but received...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

