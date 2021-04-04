South Africa: Propaganda Matters in Psychological Battle for President of the ANC

analysis

As in 2007, the media and the general public seem to be caught up in the propaganda of the warring factions so it is important to drill down into the issues and unpack the current "balance of forces".

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The ANC's 2007 conference in Polokwane is widely regarded as a watershed moment for a number of reasons. Not only did it mark a sharp shift in how the governing party elected its leaders following its unbanning, but it also saw the humiliating defeat of the sitting president by the very deputy whom he had fired a mere two years earlier.

Until the day of voting at the conference, Thabo Mbeki's chief campaigner, the late former deputy minister of defence Mluleki George, was still loudly declaring that: "Singaphezulu. We are ahead of them, comrades".

For the hundreds of journalists who covered the event, political conferences had become a speculative game where every faction claimed to be ahead in terms of popular support. Propaganda mattered in the psychological battle.

When George gathered the Mbeki-supporting delegates at a sports field next to the giant marquee that hosted the conference at the University of Limpopo's Turfloop...