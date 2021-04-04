Angola: Minister Highlights Qualities of Amaro Fonseca

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media, Manuel Homem, Saturday highlighted the qualities and contribution of Amaro Fonseca in the Angolan journalistic world.

In a statement of condolences on the death of the journalist on Saturday, in Luanda, victim of illness, to which ANGOP had access, the minister said that the national journalistic class lost a valuable defender of the Angolan languages, particularly the Kuimbundo.

According to the Cabinet minister, the journalist gave a great contribution in the formation of the new generation of media professionals.

"As a journalist, Amaro Fonseca, was a reference in the mornings of Radio Luanda, on the Balumuka programme, transmitting messages of hope and building positive factors among his loyal listeners," the statement said.

The minister said that the professional left a brilliant service record of over two decades.

Amaro Fonseca was born in 1955, in the locality of Ambaca, in Cuanza Norte province.

In a statement of condolences on the death of the journalist on Saturday, in Luanda, victim of illness, to which ANGOP had access, the minister said that the national journalistic class lost a valuable defender of the Angolan languages, particularly the Kuimbundo.

According to the Cabinet minister, the journalist gave a great contribution in the formation of the new generation of media professionals.

"As a journalist, Amaro Fonseca, was a reference in the mornings of Radio Luanda, on the Balumuka programme, transmitting messages of hope and building positive factors among his loyal listeners," the statement said.

The minister said that the professional left a brilliant service record of over two decades.

Amaro Fonseca was born in 1955, in the locality of Ambaca, in Cuanza Norte province.