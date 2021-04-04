Angola: Lunda Norte Governor Appoints Administrators

Dundo — The governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, on Saturday dismissed Jacinto Valente and Maria Teresa Ngambo from their positions as municipal administrators of Capenda Camulemba and Cuilo, respectively.

In dispatches sent to ANGOP, Ernesto Muangala appointed Teresa Ngambo as municipal administrator of Capenda Camulemba and Jacinto Valente as administrator of Cuilo.

According to the dispatches, the intention with these moves is to give new dynamics in these municipalities.

