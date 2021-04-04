Angola: Journalist Amaro Fonseca Dies

Luanda — Amaro Fonseca, journalist of the Angolan National Radio (RNA-E.P), died this Saturday in Luanda, victim of illness.

According to the board of RNA-E.P, the journalist was hospitalised in a clinic in Luanda.

In its statement, RNA-E.P said that Amaro Fonseca had made a name for himself in radio journalism by demystifying the art of providing information, placing greater emphasis on national languages, particularly Kimbundo, on one of the programmes with the highest audience in Luanda, Balumuka, on Rádio Luanda.

Amaro Fonseca was born in 1955, in Ambaca, Cuanza Norte province.

