Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three More Deaths and 194 New Cases

Maputo — After a day in which no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease were reported, on Friday the disease killed once more.

According to a Friday press release from the Health Ministry, there were three victims, two women and one man, aged 66, 87 and 92. All died in Maputo city. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 778.

Since the start of the pandemic, 484,026 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,805 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 599 were from Maputo city, 207 from Inhambane, 186 from Sofala, 184 from Zambezia, 163 from Tete, 148 from Nampula, 102 from Maputo province, 96 from Gaza, 72 from Cabo Delgado, 43 from Manica and five from Niassa.

1,611 of the tests gave negative results, and 194 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 67,923.

Of the cases reported on Friday, 183 were Mozambicans, one was a foreigner, and the nationalities of the other ten have yet to be confirmed. 103 were men or boys, and 91 were women or girls. 12 were children under the age of 15, and another 12 were over 65 years old. In eight cases, age information was not available.

Friday's positivity rate (the proportion of people tested found to be carrying the virus) was 10.7 per cent. This is broadly in line with the rates of the previous few days (11.3 per cent on Thursday, 7.3 per cent on Wednesday, 11.2 per cent on Tuesday, and 7.7 per cent on Monday).

54 of the new cases were from Sofala, 46 from Maputo city, 35 from Zambezia, 17 from Tete, 14 from Nampula, 14 from Maputo province, eight from Inhambane, three from Gaza, three from Manica, and one from Niassa. None of those tested in Cabo Delgado were positive.

Over the same 24 hour period, reported the Ministry, 13 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (ten in Maputo and three in Matola), and four new cases were admitted (three in Maputo and one in Matola).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards fell to 79 (down from 91 on Thursday). 46 (58.2 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 12 patients in Zambezia, eight in Nampula, four in Matola, four in Sofala, three in Inhambane and two in Tete. The Covid-19 isolation facilities remained empty in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica and Gaza.

The Ministry reported that only six cases were declared fully recovered on Friday, all in Zambezia. This brings the total number of recoveries to 56,841, or 83.7 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose on Friday to 10,300 (up from 10,115 on Thursday). The geographical distribution of these cases was: Maputo city, 7,903 (76.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,055; Sofala, 370; Nampula, 244; Niassa, 185; Inhambane, 186; Zambezia, 160; Cabo Delgado, 78; Gaza, 50; Tete, 40; and Manica, 28.