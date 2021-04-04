Algeria: Upgrading Culture From Consumer Sector to Wealth-Generating Sector

3 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad called on Saturday for upgrading Culture from a consumer sector, a burden on the State budget, towards a sector that creates wealth and jobs.

In his opening address to the Cultural Economy Forum, held at the Abdelatif-Rahal International Conference Center under the high patronage of President of the Republic Djerad urged "the efforts to be combined to develop the Culture from "a consumer sector, constituting a burden for the State budget, towards an economic sector that produces wealth and creates jobs. The Culture sector is set to contribute to the rehabilitation of Algeria in the world tourism system."

Djerad called for intensifying scientific initiatives with a view to "activating the economy of culture, by strengthening the educational role of culture and materializing the complementarity between the educational public service and the cultural public service."

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to invest in the close relationship between Culture and the development of tourism, through cultural content that enhances heritage, archaeological sites, museums and ancient cities.

The enterprise implies a judicious strategy which guarantees the conditions of success in order to achieve a sustainable development, chiefly infrastructure and qualified human resources, he stressed.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.