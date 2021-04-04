Ethiopia: Expert Applauds Premier's Enthusiasm to Tourism

3 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tewodros Kassa

ADDIS ABABA- OZZIE International Hotel Projects Consultancy firm has acknowledged the attention Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has attached to the tourism industry and his efforts to promote Ethiopia's abundant potential for commercial and conference tourism.

Organization CEO, Kumneger Teketel told The Ethiopian Herald that massive tourism infrastructural developments are being undertaken towards harnessing the country's tourism potentials following the footsteps of the Prime Minister.

"The tourism sector has gained a wider recognition as a pillar of economic growth by Premier Abiy," he said, adding that enhancing internet connectivity, expanding road networks and creating awareness are among key measures being taken by the current government.

As to him, the construction of new Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) across tourist attraction sites such as Gorgora, Koysha and Wonchi, which are PM's greenery initiative, is instrumental in developing a globally competitive tourism industry in Ethiopia.

Understanding sector's potential and undertaking new MICE destinations is a great milestone to the country's tourism sector, Kumneger noted.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.