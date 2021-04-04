Ethiopia: Expert Applauds Premier's Enthusiasm to Tourism

ADDIS ABABA- OZZIE International Hotel Projects Consultancy firm has acknowledged the attention Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has attached to the tourism industry and his efforts to promote Ethiopia's abundant potential for commercial and conference tourism.

Organization CEO, Kumneger Teketel told The Ethiopian Herald that massive tourism infrastructural developments are being undertaken towards harnessing the country's tourism potentials following the footsteps of the Prime Minister.

"The tourism sector has gained a wider recognition as a pillar of economic growth by Premier Abiy," he said, adding that enhancing internet connectivity, expanding road networks and creating awareness are among key measures being taken by the current government.

As to him, the construction of new Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) across tourist attraction sites such as Gorgora, Koysha and Wonchi, which are PM's greenery initiative, is instrumental in developing a globally competitive tourism industry in Ethiopia.

Understanding sector's potential and undertaking new MICE destinations is a great milestone to the country's tourism sector, Kumneger noted.