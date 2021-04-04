Egypt: Ethiopia Optimistic About Congo-Led GERD Negotiation

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that Ethiopia expects today's Congo-led negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) would help the three negotiating countries to reach a binding agreement on the second filling of the dam.

MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti told local media that any confrontation among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan is damaging.

"Ethiopia never wants to harm the downstream countries; however, we want to ensure fair and equitable use of Nile waters based on our contribution and international law of transboundary rivers."

Ambassador Dina further said that Ethiopia respects win-win approach on the dam and strongly believe that evidence-based and peaceful negotiation is the only option to reach a binding agreement among parties.

Ethiopia has an unwavering commitment towards peaceful negotiation on the GERD, he noted.