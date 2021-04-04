Egypt: Ethiopia Well Prepared for GERD 2nd Filling - President GERD Source of National Pride : Deputy Premier

3 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abdurezak Mohammed

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia is well prepared for second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD),President Sahlework Zewde said.

GERD is a source of pride for the people of Ethiopia and it has enormous benefit to the national economy, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

Both made the remarks yesterday in their congratulatory message to the people of Ethiopia in connection with the 10th anniversary of the commencement of the GERD.

The President stated that Ethiopia's waters are among the major natural resources the country has been endowed with, and are pillars of its development endeavors. Accordingly, Nile and its tributaries have immense potentials for Ethiopia's ongoing economic reform.

"We have achieved first round filling of GERD after overcoming ups and downs ."

She further said that Ethiopia failed to utilize River Abay (Nile) and other natural resources for economic purpose for many years including limited economic potentials and regional and international circumstances.

Sahle-Work highlighted that GERD is a historic project of all Ethiopians and the public have been supporting the building of the dam financially, professionally and in other ways. "GERD is a foundation stone to overcome poverty and transform the livelihoods of our citizens."

Similarly, Demek esaid that the GERD is one of the pillars that will lay the foundation for Ethiopia's development.

"We Ethiopians laid the foundation stone for the dam on our Abay (Nile) River ten years ago and we have mobilized our money, knowledge, energy and other resources and we are approaching to the current final stage of the construction."

The Deputy Premier indicated that the completion of the dam will significantly enhance Ethiopia's electricity generation and supply capacity. The dam under construction by Ethiopia is also meant to benefit Nile lower riparian countries and integrate the region via electricity interconnection.

Noting the widespread expressions of interests and concerns about the impact of the dam during the past ten years of construction, Demeke said that efforts have been made to build transparency and consensus among the concerned bodies.

He also expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support Ethiopians in home and abroad has demonstrated since the inception the mega dam. "History will never forget the financial and moral support of Ethiopians at home and in Diaspora from the day the foundation stone of the dam was laid."

Ethiopians need to continue their support for the successful implementation of the rest of the project as Ethiopia is at a historic moment that needs the unity of its people more than ever with a view to ensuring the sovereignty of the nation, the Deputy Premier stated.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.