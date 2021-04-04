Senegal National Day

document

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send congratulations to the people of Senegal on the occasion of your Independence Day.

Our close partnership with Senegal, now in its 61st year, is rooted in our shared ideals of participatory democracy, respect for human rights, and inclusive prosperity. The United States values Senegal's regional leadership, including through its contribution to UN peacekeeping operations. We stand with Senegal in its efforts to advance tolerance, peace, and prosperity in West Africa, as we have since its founding.

Senegal's future is bright. We look forward to working with Senegal to strengthen democratic institutions, expand trade and investment, improve public health, and fight climate change.

On this anniversary of Senegal's founding, I wish the Senegalese people a happy Independence Day.