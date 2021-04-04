Tunisia: Wrestlers Zeineb Sghaier, Siwar Bousetta and Sarra Hamdi Qualify for Olympics

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian wrestlers Zeineb Sghaier (76 kg), Siwar Bousetta (57 kg) and Sarra Hamdi (50 kg) have booked their qualification ticket for the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for this summer, at the end of the last day of the African & Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament dedicated to women's wrestling held Saturday in Hammamet.

They join Marwa Amri, bronze medalist in the Rio 2016 games (62 kg), who qualified this morning for the Olympic games. as well as Amjed Maafi (77 kg), Haykel Achouri (97), Slimane Nasr (67 kg) and Amine Guennichi (130 kg) who booked their ticket on Friday during the Greco-Roman wrestling events.

The qualification tournament will continue on Sunday and the first and second of each weight category will go to Tokyo.

Besides Tunisia (host country), the tournament is seeing the participation of 14 other African countries, namely Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Senegal, Congo, Chad, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mauritius and Sierra Leone.

As for the representatives of Oceania, they are seven: Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Micronesia, Guam, Marshall Islands and Palau.